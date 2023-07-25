Govt staff fume at Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu speech on pension scheme

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing shock over the recent remark of Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu about reverting to the old pension scheme, Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA) and Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association (TNGEA) on Monday urged the state to implement the old pension scheme as promised by the DMK in its election manifesto.

Leaders of both unions referred to Thennarasu’s statement that the government would take a decision on reverting to the old pension scheme after taking into account the decision of the TV Somanathan Committee appointed by the Centre and decisions taken by Andhra Pradesh government.

Speaking at a demonstration organised by TNGEA, association president M Anbarasu said the Somanathan Committee was appointed to ‘abolish’ the old pension scheme. “What Thennarasu said is a betrayal of what the DMK had promised government employees in 2021. In 2004 Lok Sabha elections held after the dismissal of 1.76 lakh employees, the then chief minister’s party drew a blank.

We request Chief Minister MK Stalin to fulfil at least one of his electoral promises made to us. If you don’t do it, we remind you of what happened in 2004. Let the chief minister be prepared to face strong protests from government employees like in 2003.”

TANSA president G Venkatesan said in a statement, “During the AIADMK regime, the then CM Edappadi K Palaniswami declared that there was no possibility of reverting to the old pension scheme and avoided giving any promise in his election manifesto. But the DMK promised to revert to the old pension scheme. After 26 months of coming to power, the finance minister’s remark had raised strong suspicion among the government employees and teachers whether the government would fulfil its promise.”

Venkatesan also pointed out that the TV Somanathan Committee has no link with the Tamil Nadu government reverting to the old pension scheme. This committee was formed after states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Punjab reverted to the old pension scheme, just to prevent the rest of the states from following suit.

Also, the decisions of AP have no connection with Tamil Nadu taking a decision in this regard. The report of the committee headed by former IAS officers Shantha Sheela Nair and Sridhar, appointed by the AIADMK government, has also not been tabled by the DMK government till now.

