Home States Tamil Nadu

Motorists wary of damaged roads, fear puddles may cause accidents in Coimbatore

Activists said the civic body must fix the damaged portions using a wet mix or bitumen layer.

Published: 25th July 2023 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

With rains lashing the city on and off, motorists urged the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to fill potholes on city roads to prevent mishaps.

With rains lashing the city on and off, motorists urged the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to fill potholes on city roads to prevent mishaps.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  With rains lashing the city on and off, motorists urged the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to fill potholes on city roads to prevent mishaps. Activists said the civic body must fix the damaged portions using a wet mix or bitumen layer.

S Manjunath, a motorist from Papanaickenpalayam told TNIE, “Due to the poor condition and potholes on the damaged portions of the road, water gets stagnated and puddles are formed during the rains. As a result, people are unable to spot them when the roads are inundated, slip and fall on the road and sustain grievous injuries. Sometimes, these potholes result in a life loss too. So, to prevent such mishaps, the civic body officials need to immediately repair the road.”

When inquired about it, a CCMC official said, “Currently, many roads are taken for paving works under the TURIP and NSMT schemes across the city and the works are carried out in a phased manner. With several works including 24x7 drinking water, Pillu scheme 3 pipelines, IOCL gas, UGD pipeline and cable installation among others being carried out, the roads will be fixed once the officials complete the works on the respective roads.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation potholes motorists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp