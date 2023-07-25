Plaint on quality: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation suspends LED light installation

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has suspended works to install 7,701 street lights, which is a Rs 20 crore project, allegedly after questions were raised regarding the quality of material used.

According to sources, a team of officials from the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration, Chennai, held an inspection in the city following alleged anonymous complaints about the material quality.

According to sources, the work order to install 7,701 LED street lights across the city was given by CCMC Commissioner M Prathap in May.

Speaking to TNIE, Prathap said, "The LED street lights installation work has been halted in order to carry out a few changes and improvement in the materials such as lights and wires. A team of officials from the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration (CMA), Chennai inspected the items that are used in the project and suggested some changes in the materials. So the work has been delayed eventually, as we need to replace the items specified by the committee."

Chief Minister MK Stalin during his visit to Coimbatore in November 2021 announced that LED streetlights will be installed using special funds of Rs 20 crore under the State Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (SUDF).

The funds were allocated to the CCMC a couple of months ago and the lights are to be installed in around 80 wards in North, South, East and West zones. As the central zone already has enough streetlights, the left-out areas in the central zone will get LED lights under the civic body's general funds.

"Around 6,250 lights would be installed in the first phase, and 1,451 in the second phase. There are only around 700 to 800 streetlights that require new poles for installation. Apart from that, the new lights will be installed in the existing EB poles and lamp posts," the sources added.

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has suspended works to install 7,701 street lights, which is a Rs 20 crore project, allegedly after questions were raised regarding the quality of material used. According to sources, a team of officials from the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration, Chennai, held an inspection in the city following alleged anonymous complaints about the material quality. According to sources, the work order to install 7,701 LED street lights across the city was given by CCMC Commissioner M Prathap in May. Speaking to TNIE, Prathap said, "The LED street lights installation work has been halted in order to carry out a few changes and improvement in the materials such as lights and wires. A team of officials from the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration (CMA), Chennai inspected the items that are used in the project and suggested some changes in the materials. So the work has been delayed eventually, as we need to replace the items specified by the committee."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Chief Minister MK Stalin during his visit to Coimbatore in November 2021 announced that LED streetlights will be installed using special funds of Rs 20 crore under the State Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (SUDF). The funds were allocated to the CCMC a couple of months ago and the lights are to be installed in around 80 wards in North, South, East and West zones. As the central zone already has enough streetlights, the left-out areas in the central zone will get LED lights under the civic body's general funds. "Around 6,250 lights would be installed in the first phase, and 1,451 in the second phase. There are only around 700 to 800 streetlights that require new poles for installation. Apart from that, the new lights will be installed in the existing EB poles and lamp posts," the sources added.