 Price of shallots drops below Rs 100 as arrival increases in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: After several weeks of skyrocketing prices, shallot prices have slightly come down in Madurai. While the price of first-grade shallots still remains above Rs 100, the price of second-grade shallots has dropped to Rs 90 per kg in Madurai. Similarly, the price of tomato has also dropped, with the price for one kg now ranging between Rs 80 - Rs 100 as of Monday.



According to sources, a drop in the arrival of shallots had earlier caused the prices of shallots to skyrocket in Madurai, with the price ranging around Rs 80 per kg throughout the month of June. "As of July 1, the price of shallot was Rs 60 - Rs 80 per kg. Later in the month, the prices surged again to heights as it went up to Rs 170 per kg at the Madurai central market. Towards the end of July, the prices have once again started to decrease, where, as of Monday, shallots were sold at Rs 90 - Rs 100 per kg in the district," sources added.



President of the Central Market All Traders Federation in Madurai Chinnamayan noted that with the harvest season already in progress in several areas in the district, the arrival from local cultivators, including Mysore, has slightly increased, contributing to the drop in prices. "The market prices are likely to fluctuate based on the arrival in the coming days. Comparatively, the price of tomatoes has remained the same throughout the week. On Monday, one kg of tomatoes were sold at Rs 80 - Rs 100," he added.



He further observed that after a short dip, the price of beans once again crossed Rs 100. "In terms of chilli, the price massively dropped on Monday, as it was sold at just Rs 50 - Rs 70 per kg. The prices of other veggies, including brinjal and potato, remain above Rs 50. Big onions, which usually see a price hike during this time of the year, still remain below Rs 30 per kg," he added.



Ramar, an organic vegetable farmer, stated that though he is happy to witness high prices for his vegetables, the prices may take a nosedive after the harvest begins. "As most vegetables are easily perishable, farmers cannot keep them for long. If one day, there is no one to purchase tomatoes at just `1 per kg, the price may skyrocket above Rs 100 the very next day. Apart from consumers, farmers are the ones that get greatly affected by the fluctuating market prices. It would be great if an MSP is fixed for vegetables to avoid such fluctuations," he added.

