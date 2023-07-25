Puducherry cabinet clears 10 per cent MBBS, BDS quota for govt school students

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The cabinet has recommended to provide 10% reservation (internal) for government school students in MBBS, BDS and veterinary sciences admissions in the union territory.

Shortly after chairing a cabinet meeting on Monday, Chief Minister N Rangasamy said the cabinet recommended the decision to the Lt Governor for approval.

The file will have to be sent to Ministry of Home Affairs for approval due to the precedent set during the previous government. “The previous government’s cabinet decision to give 10% reservation was sent by former Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to the MHA, due to differences of opinion between the elected government and the administrator,” said Rangasamy.

Accordingly, out of 370 seats, 37 seats in MBBS will be reserved - 34 seats for Puducherry region, two for Karaikal and one for Mahe. In Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, 13 seats will be reserved for governments school students - 10 for Puducherry, two for Karaikal and one for Mahe.

In the private colleges, 24 seats will be reserved, which include nine seats in each of Sri Manakula Vinayagan Medical College and Sri Venkateswara Medical College and six seats in Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences for Puducherry students.

This has been done taking into consideration the existing regional reservation of 18% in Karaikal, 3% in Yanam and 4% in Mahe. The cabinet has also recommended 11 seats for government school students in BDS and four in BVSc in Mahatma Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research respectively, Rangasamy said.

