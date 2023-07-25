Quack gets ‘clinic’ licence renewed, probe on

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A quack, who was arrested earlier, has managed to get the licence for his ‘clinic’ at Damalerimuthur near Jolarpet renewed. Tirupattur collector Baskara Pandian has ordered an inquiry.

The quack, identified as M Sampath (43), was arrested in 2022 following several complaints to the CM cell from the public.

Sources said folllowing his arrest, Sampath was released on bail in the same year and had applied for the renewal the licence of his clinic - Lithya Sree Primary Health Care - to provide allopathic services. “A total of 120 applications were reviewed by the Vellore joint director of health services, and 80 certificates were sent to the Tirupattur joint director. Fifty of the certificates, including that of Sampath’s, were signed by the joint director in Tirupattur,” they said.

Speaking to TNIE, joint director of Tirupattur said, “After signing certificates, it took me two days to realise that one of the approved certificates belonged to Sampath. I cancelled the renewed licence immediately. Now, I am also organising a raid to arrest him.” Claiming that it is a human error, he said the laws lack strength, as every time the quacks manage to get out of prison within 10 to 15 days of the arrest.

VELLORE: A quack, who was arrested earlier, has managed to get the licence for his ‘clinic’ at Damalerimuthur near Jolarpet renewed. Tirupattur collector Baskara Pandian has ordered an inquiry. The quack, identified as M Sampath (43), was arrested in 2022 following several complaints to the CM cell from the public. Sources said folllowing his arrest, Sampath was released on bail in the same year and had applied for the renewal the licence of his clinic - Lithya Sree Primary Health Care - to provide allopathic services. “A total of 120 applications were reviewed by the Vellore joint director of health services, and 80 certificates were sent to the Tirupattur joint director. Fifty of the certificates, including that of Sampath’s, were signed by the joint director in Tirupattur,” they said. Speaking to TNIE, joint director of Tirupattur said, “After signing certificates, it took me two days to realise that one of the approved certificates belonged to Sampath. I cancelled the renewed licence immediately. Now, I am also organising a raid to arrest him.” Claiming that it is a human error, he said the laws lack strength, as every time the quacks manage to get out of prison within 10 to 15 days of the arrest.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });