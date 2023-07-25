Tamil Nadu collector's intervention sought to relax traffic rules near veggie market

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Members of the Tamil Nadu Nadar Peravai, at a grievance meeting on Monday, expressed concerns over the strict rules implemented by the Thoothukudi corporation for vehicle parking in front of the vegetable market.



Peravai treasurer Devaraj said the corporation authorities restricted parking in front of the vegetable market after the launch of the corporation's paid parking nearby. He also urged the collector's intervention to relax the traffic regulations in the vegetable market area from 6 am to 12 pm, in order to facilitate a hassle-free unloading and loading of goods for the public, traders, and merchants.



The outfit also sought action against a private hotel in Servaikaranmadam alleging that it is luring college girl students for prostitution. There is video evidence to prove that the hotel has been luring college girls into flesh trade, the peravai members alleged.



Meanwhile, members of the Samathuva Makkal Kazhagam (SMK) party claimed that several palmyra trees were cut down without permission from the collector at Savarimangalam in Ottapidaram, Sawyerpuram in Eral taluk, and at Udangudi, Peikulam and Sathankulam areas in the district. Though a police complaint was submitted at the Sawyerpuram police station, no action was taken against the culprits, alleged SMK district secretary Malaisoodi Arputharaj.



In a petition submitted to the collector, Tamil Nadu Makkal Katchi president SM Gandhi Mallar said Sterlite has launched a skill development opportunity for the unemployed with a promise to provide job opportunities when the copper smelter reopens. Mallar condemned it saying that the state and the central government should not encourage it while the case related to the closure of the plant is still pending in the court.

