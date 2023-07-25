TARATDAC members stage demonstration, demand jobs

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) staged a demonstration at the collectorate on Monday, raising various demands, including one per cent job reservation for people with visual and speech disabilities in government sectors.



The demands of the TARATADC members included the appointment of sign language interpreters at all the district collectorates, police stations, District Headquarters Hospital, and public places in all the districts. The members' demands also included the creation of employment opportunities for all people with visual and speech disabilities in the private sector, proper medical checkups for them at the Government Medical College Hospital in Virudhunagar, and issuing of identity cards.



"Immediate actions are to be taken by the state government in providing free house pattas to people with speech and visual disabilities. The severely disabled have to be included in the differently abled category, and the financial assistance has to be increased to Rs 5,000 per month," read the demands. Speaking to TNIE, Association district president ND Natarajan said they have also sought the district administration to hold grievance meetings for the differently abled.

