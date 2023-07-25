Tusker Kattayan captured sans kumki help, relocated in Tamil Nadu

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: A tusker, popularly known as Kattayan, that had been intruding into human habitations in Kadambur hills in the last two-and-a-half years was captured by the forest department on Sunday night. It was released at Mangalapatti forest in the Bhavanisagar range on Monday.

According to sources, the elephant frequently emerged from the forest and damaged crops in Kadambur, Poothikadu, Chengadu, Moolakadambur, and Thondur villages. People had named the elephant Kattayan because it was short.

“Following demands from the villagers, the forest department decided to capture Kattayan and had been checking the routes it uses to come out of the forest. On Sunday evening, officials received information that Kattayan was in Pelumugai and a team led by District Forest Officer N Venkatesh Prabhu reached there. A veterinarian shot the tranquiliser dart and sedated it. After a long struggle, the elephant was loaded onto a truck,” a forest officer said.

DFO Venkatesh Prabhu said, “The operation to capture the tusker started around 3.30 pm on Sunday. The first tranquiliser dart was shot at 4.30 pm and the elephant went into the forest. The second dose was administered after some time.

He did not get into the vehicle easily. He broke the barriers set up for loading the vehicle. We managed to load him into the vehicle around 10.30 pm. We did not use kumkis in the operation.”The elephant was doing well after it was released in Mangalapatti forest near Bhavanisagar, he added.

