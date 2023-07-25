Home States Tamil Nadu

Villupuram DVAC arrests VAO for taking bribe of Rs 1K to register death

The incident came to light when A Annamal of the same village approached Sangeetha to register the deaths of his father and elder brother, both of whom died 35 years ago.

Published: 25th July 2023 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing (DVAC) of Villupuram caught a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) taking a bribe of `1,000 red-handed, for facilitating the registration of the deaths of two individuals, on Monday. The apprehended has been identified as Sangeetha (40) from Ariyalur Thirukai village.

The incident came to light when A Annamal of the same village approached Sangeetha to register the deaths of his father and elder brother, both of whom died 35 years ago. According to the complaint, Annamal's son, A Michael Disosa, had applied for the registration of the deaths but it did not happen at the time. As Michael had to travel abroad for work, Annamal followed up on the application in May last week and has been liaising with Sangeetha.

The VAO, however, allegedly demanded a bribe of `1,000, but Annamal refused. He reported the matter to the authorities. In response, the DVAC gave Annamal laced currency notes and directed him to offer them as a bribe to Sangeetha at her office. During the exchange, a DVAC team caught Sangeetha red-handed. Subsequently, the VAO was arrested. A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DVAC VAO Villupuram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp