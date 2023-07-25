Villupuram DVAC arrests VAO for taking bribe of Rs 1K to register death

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing (DVAC) of Villupuram caught a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) taking a bribe of `1,000 red-handed, for facilitating the registration of the deaths of two individuals, on Monday. The apprehended has been identified as Sangeetha (40) from Ariyalur Thirukai village.



The incident came to light when A Annamal of the same village approached Sangeetha to register the deaths of his father and elder brother, both of whom died 35 years ago. According to the complaint, Annamal's son, A Michael Disosa, had applied for the registration of the deaths but it did not happen at the time. As Michael had to travel abroad for work, Annamal followed up on the application in May last week and has been liaising with Sangeetha.



The VAO, however, allegedly demanded a bribe of `1,000, but Annamal refused. He reported the matter to the authorities. In response, the DVAC gave Annamal laced currency notes and directed him to offer them as a bribe to Sangeetha at her office. During the exchange, a DVAC team caught Sangeetha red-handed. Subsequently, the VAO was arrested. A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

