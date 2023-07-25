Wet spell to continue in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Many parts of Chennai city witnessed drizzles throughout the day followed by a brief spell of moderate rain in the evening. Isolated places in 28 districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal witnessed light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning from 4 pm to 7 pm on Monday, according to regional meteorological centre in Chennai.

“In the nine hours between 8.30 am and 5.30pm on Monday, Valparai and Salem topped the rainfall chart in the state with 55mm and 12.5mm of rainfall respectively. Meenambakkam in Chennai recorded 0.4 mm of rainfall,” said the weather bulletin.

Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in a few places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area in the next few days. Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Nilgiris, ghat areas of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni and Dindigul districts, according to the Met department.

In Chennai, light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum temperature will be around 31-32°C and minimum temperature will be 27°C.

Flood alert on Bhavani river banks

Coimbatore: The district administration on Monday issued a flood alert to people living along the banks of river Bhavani in Mettupalayam and Sirumugai areas as outflow from the Pillur dam was increased. Following the rains in the catchment of Pillur reservoir, the inflow stands at 6,000 cusecs as on Monday 8 am. As per the public works department, the reservoir level stands 86.5 feet out of its total storage capacity of 97.5 feet. As much as 6,000 cusecs is being released into river Bhavani. Meanwhile, rain battered Valparai for the second day on Monday. As per the metrological department’s rain report, Chinnakalar received 10.6 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours till Monday 8 am.

