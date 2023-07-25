Wild jumbos raid ration shop, Anna University hostel for rice 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two wild elephants damaged the shutter of a ration shop at Maruthapuram in the early hours on Sunday and consumed rice stored inside. The shop is located 1.5 km from Kal Saragam reserve forest and this is the first time elephants raided the shop, sources said.

Similarly, a lone tusker which got separated from its herd damaged a store room inside the hostel on Anna University campus on Monday morning and consumed rice. A forest department officer said a field team chased away the animal and averted further damage.

“We were watching the animal’s movements since it has been causing disturbance to people and damaging shops wherever rice bags are stored,” said an official of the Coimbatore forest range Meanwhile, Coimbatore forest officials arrested a 52-year-old man who allegedly was in possession of tiger skin, antlers, two live sand boa and one dead sand boa. The suspect has been identified as C Chinnathambiraj.

“Since he is running a traditional medicine shop, he used to pick medicinal leaves adjacent to the patta land in the forest boundary from where he caught the sand boa. We have sent the tiger skin to a lab in Chennai for analysis,” the official said.

