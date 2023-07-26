25 grades of fertiliser given on subsidy: Union Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba said on Tuesday that the Centre is providing 25 grades of fertilisers to farmers at subsidised rates. He was responding to DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson’s question whether the union ministry had taken steps to supply fertilisers free of cost to promote farming. Khuba said that under the urea subsidy scheme, urea is made available to farmers at a statutorily notified MRP. The current MRP for a 45-kg bag of urea is Rs 242 (excluding charges for neem coating and taxes). The nutrient-based subsidy scheme currently subsidises 25 grades of NPK fertilisers, including di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), mono-ammonium phosphate (MAP), muriate of potash (MOP), triple super phosphate (TSP), single super phosphate (SSP), ammonium sulphate produced by FACT and GSFC, potash derived from molasses (PDM), and other 18 grades of NPKS complex fertilisers.