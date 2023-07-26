Home States Tamil Nadu

25 grades of fertiliser given on subsidy: Union Minister

Khuba said that under the urea subsidy scheme, urea is made available to farmers at a statutorily notified MRP.

Published: 26th July 2023 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba addresses the media in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

Union Minister for State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba. (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba said on Tuesday that the Centre is providing 25 grades of fertilisers to farmers at subsidised rates. He was responding to DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson’s question whether the union ministry had taken steps to supply fertilisers free of cost to promote farming.

Khuba said that under the urea subsidy scheme, urea is made available to farmers at a statutorily notified MRP. The current MRP for a 45-kg bag of urea is Rs 242 (excluding charges for neem coating and taxes). The nutrient-based subsidy scheme currently subsidises 25 grades of NPK fertilisers, including di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), mono-ammonium phosphate (MAP), muriate of potash (MOP), triple super phosphate (TSP), single super phosphate (SSP), ammonium sulphate produced by FACT and GSFC, potash derived from molasses (PDM), and other 18 grades of NPKS complex fertilisers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp