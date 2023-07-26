After 5 years, transport corporation to hire 812 driver-cum-conductors in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After five years, five divisions of TNSTC will be recruiting 812 driver-cum-conductors. A G.O. in this connection was issued a few days ago. The direct recruitment of drivers and conductors had been postponed for some years due to funds crunch and increasing debt of the corporations.

Until recently, TNSTC’s mofussil services were limited to routes below 300 km, while SETC served longer routes. But, recently several mofussil buses were extended to cover routes above 300 km.

According to a source, driver-cum-conductors were exclusively deployed for SETC buses so far. Going forward, they will also be deployed on mofussil services that run longer routes like Tirunelveli-Tiruppur and Thiruchendur-Mettupalayam routes.

“For this purpose, driver-cum-conductors will be recruited in large numbers for the first time” an official said. At present, the combined strength of conductors in TNSTC Kumbakonam, Salem, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tirunelveli corporations is 28,507 against a demand of 30,109. To address the shortage, the board has now decided to fill 1,422 positions. For this year, G.O. has been issued to fill 812 driver-cum-conductor posts.

The move is expected to enhance operations in these five transport undertakings, which had to cancel some services due to shortage of drivers. The allocation of 812 posts is as follows: 174 for Kumbakonam, 254 for Salem, 60 for Coimbatore, 136 for Madurai and 188 for Tirunelveli.

Official sources said vacancies in MTC, SETC and Villupuram division of TNSTC were filled through outsourcing recently to operate more buses. “Recruitment drive for these three corporations will be taken up later,” an official said.

