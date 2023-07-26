Doting herder wins ownership battle to get back buffalo in Cuddalore

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A ‘love test’ conducted by police for a buffalo has brought to an end, albeit temporarily, an ownership dispute between a man and a woman for the bovine at Kattumannarkoil in Cuddalore district. The Kattumannarkoil police on Monday decided to send the buffalo with the man after it heeded to his whistle and entreaties and walked away from the woman.

According to police sources, Deepa of Veerachozhan village near Chidambaram, a cattle farmer, had filed a complaint six months ago about six of her buffaloes going missing from her farm. She has been searching for them ever since. A few weeks ago, she came to know that her buffaloes were with Palanivel of Pazhanjanallur village located about 30km from Veerachozhan village.

Illustration: Sourav Roy

According to police, Palanivel had allegedly found the buffaloes stranded on the roadside and took them to his farm. Deepa immediately visited the farm and found five of her buffaloes there. After discussion, she brought them back to her village. However, one of her relatives, who visited Pazhanjanallur village a week ago, informed her that her sixth buffalo too was in Palanivel’s farm.

On Monday, Deepa went to Pazhanjanallur to bring back the cattle. But Palanivel disputed her claim, and said he had purchased the buffalo several months ago. The local villagers too supported his claim. After an altercation broke out between them, police were alerted, and they brought both the parties, along with the buffalo, to Kattumannarkoil police station for inquiry.

According to a police source, “During investigation, when both the claimants and the buffalo were taken to the Kattumannarkoil police station, the buffalo followed Deepa. The woman, who pointed out to that, also showed some old photographs of the animal as proof of her ownership. But villagers of Pazhanjanallur insisted that Palanivel was in possession of the buffalo even before Deepa’s cattle went missing.” Amid the claims and counterclaims, the buffalo suddenly went to Palanivel when he called it and refused to go with Deepa despite her fervent appeals.

Will ensure a fair resolution to dispute, say police

The police decided to temporarily allow Palanivel to keep the buffalo with him and instructed both the parties to bring sufficient evidence to support their claims on Wednesday. However, no one turned up on Wednesday with evidence leaving the ownership status still in question. Police said they would ensure a fair resolution to the dispute.

