Draft LGBTQIA+ policy suggests one per cent reservation for transgender

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Planning Commission (SPC) in its draft Tamil Nadu LGBTQIA+ policy, which has been submitted to the social welfare department, has recommended horizontal reservation for transgender in all direct recruitment and 1% reservation in admissions to all courses in government, aided and private education institutions. While 1% reservation in government jobs has been implemented in Karnataka, it has been a long-time demand in the state.

The policy states that transgender should be treated as socially and educationally backward classes for the purpose of reservation in educational institutions and public appointments. “Reservation of 1% shall be made for transgender in all recruitments made in respect of any service or post, in all direct recruitment in each of the categories of open competition, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Most Backward Classes and Backward Classes,” the draft policy said. However, it was not clear if the reservation suggested in educational institutions will also be horizontal.

The policy has suggested including transgender in the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme and covering all medical procedures required by transgender people under it. To prevent crimes against them, it recommended that police stations should compile quarterly statistics of crime against LGBTQIA+ people apart from asking the Transgender Welfare Board to operate a toll-free helpline.

As LGBTQIA+ people dropout of school and higher education institutions due to discrimination, age relaxation up to five years shall be allowed in the maximum age prescribed for different communities, it further said. The draft policy also suggested providing scholarships to transgender students irrespective of any income criteria as they don’t get family support.

As per the policy, all educational institutions in the state shall adopt an LGBTQIA+ policy to raise awareness among students and also address issues of violence, abuse, and discrimination against students who have a diverse gender identity and sexual orientation. All government and private hospitals shall have policies on registration and admission of transgender, training and sensitization of health care providers about transgender care. Parents who desert or abuse their LGBTQIA+ children shall be offered proper counselling and all effort shall be made to ensure such children live within the family without any form of stigma, it further stated.

CHENNAI: The State Planning Commission (SPC) in its draft Tamil Nadu LGBTQIA+ policy, which has been submitted to the social welfare department, has recommended horizontal reservation for transgender in all direct recruitment and 1% reservation in admissions to all courses in government, aided and private education institutions. While 1% reservation in government jobs has been implemented in Karnataka, it has been a long-time demand in the state. The policy states that transgender should be treated as socially and educationally backward classes for the purpose of reservation in educational institutions and public appointments. “Reservation of 1% shall be made for transgender in all recruitments made in respect of any service or post, in all direct recruitment in each of the categories of open competition, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Most Backward Classes and Backward Classes,” the draft policy said. However, it was not clear if the reservation suggested in educational institutions will also be horizontal. The policy has suggested including transgender in the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme and covering all medical procedures required by transgender people under it. To prevent crimes against them, it recommended that police stations should compile quarterly statistics of crime against LGBTQIA+ people apart from asking the Transgender Welfare Board to operate a toll-free helpline. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As LGBTQIA+ people dropout of school and higher education institutions due to discrimination, age relaxation up to five years shall be allowed in the maximum age prescribed for different communities, it further said. The draft policy also suggested providing scholarships to transgender students irrespective of any income criteria as they don’t get family support. As per the policy, all educational institutions in the state shall adopt an LGBTQIA+ policy to raise awareness among students and also address issues of violence, abuse, and discrimination against students who have a diverse gender identity and sexual orientation. All government and private hospitals shall have policies on registration and admission of transgender, training and sensitization of health care providers about transgender care. Parents who desert or abuse their LGBTQIA+ children shall be offered proper counselling and all effort shall be made to ensure such children live within the family without any form of stigma, it further stated.