Fishermen issue: Ramanathapuram rally to exert pressure on Centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what seems to be a move to step up pressure on the Union government, Chief Minister MK Stalin will be flagging the woes of fishermen at one of their traditional hubs - Ramanathapuram - during a massive rally scheduled for August 18. Stalin is participating in the state-level conference of various fishermen associations on invitation from them.

Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, in a statement, said the Ramanathapuram conference will discuss the livelihood issues of fishermen and condemn the frequent arrest and assault by Sri Lankan Navy. It will also urge the Union government to prevent such incidents.

Meanwhile, 9 Indian fishermen from Mandabam area in Ramanathapuram were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly violating IMBL and fishing in the island nation’s waters off Delft Island near Neduntheevu early on Tuesday. Two boats were also seized and handed over to Mailadi fisheries inspector.

According to sources, about 350 boats from Mandabam and Kovilvadi ventured into the sea on Monday. A few of them involved in fishing were chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday night. Two boats were captured and Suresh (36), Manikandan (35), Arumugam (44), Muthukumar (36), Jayaseelan (53), Velu (53), Muthuirulandi (58), Mukammatu Pakrutheen (63) and Rangasamy (62) were arrested early on Tuesday.

Fishermen association leader M Jahir Hussain from Mandabam condemned the repeated arrests of Indian fishermen. The chief minister, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 20, had urged the latter to launch diplomatic steps to retrieve Katchatheevu which was ceded to Sri Lanka in 1974, and to take up the issue when Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe visits New Delhi. Stalin had also given a detailed account of the issues faced by Tamil Nadu fishermen and underscored the importance of protecting traditional fishing rights enjoyed in Palk Bay.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday, Stalin took up the latest arrest of nine fishermen. “I am writing with deep concern and disappointment regarding the continued arrest of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy, even after my recent request to step up diplomatic efforts to resolve this long-standing issue,” he said.

Recalling that he had urged Modi to take up the matter with Wickremesinghe, Stalin said he hoped this visit would provide an opportunity to engage in constructive dialogue and find a lasting solution that respects the rights and livelihoods of both Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen.

“However, it has come to my attention that despite the high-level interactions between the two nations, situation on the ground remains unchanged with the arrest of nine fishermen. The fishing communities in Tamil Nadu continue to face immense hardships due to the recurrent arrests and seizure of boats. These incidents strain bilateral relations and inflict severe socio-economic repercussions on affected families,” Stalin said.

He also requested Jaishankar to take all possible diplomatic efforts to ensure the release of the fishermen and their boats, and find a lasting and mutually acceptable solution to the issue of fishing rights in the Palk Bay region.

(With inputs from Ramanathapuram)

