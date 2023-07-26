Marakkanam hooch tragedy: Man dies after two months

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A man who consumed spurious liquor that claimed the lives of 14 people in Marakanam two months ago died of illness on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Muthu (59), a resident of Ekkiyarkuppam.

Sources said Muthu collapsed on Sunday all of a sudden after developing seizure. He was rushed to Government Hospital in Marakanam, and was later shifted to the Government Villupuram Medical College hospital in Mundiampakkam. Despite the efforts, Muthu died on Monday evening.

Though discharged from the hospital after treatment, some of the people who consumed the hooch are under the close observation of the health officials. The police suspect Muthu died due to his pre-existing health conditions, which could have been exacerbated due to the consumption of hooch. They sent the man’s body for autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death. The officials are waiting for the report to confirm any potential connection with the consumption of spurious liquor.

