Nellai SC youth murder: Cops rule out honour killing angle, nab three

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  Reiterating that the murder of SC youth K Muthaiah was not a case of honour killing, Tirunelveli police said it arrested three persons belonging to the same community on Tuesday for allegedly murdering Muthaiah owing to a personal issue. In a statement, the police said they have ruled out the allegation of the 19-year-old victim’s father, Kanniappan, that Muthaiah’s relationship with a girl belonging to another caste led to the murder.

“On Tuesday night, Kanniappan from Appuvilai village lodged a complaint at Thisayanvilai police station stating that his son was found dead with injuries on his body near Odaikkarai. Under the direct supervision of Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan, six police teams were formed to trace the accused persons. Inquiries revealed that Muthaiah used to often tease a girl from Kakkan Nagar. The girl’s brother Suresh had warned him against this, but on Saturday, Muthaiah again teased her,” the police added.

Enraged by this, Suresh allegedly decided to murder Muthaiah. “Suresh along with his relatives Mathialagan and Jeyaprakash, went to Odaikkarai and approached Muthaiah, who was speaking to a friend. The trio murdered the 19-year-old, while the friend fled the scene after sustaining minor injuries. We have arrested the three suspects, who also belong to the SC community. The allegation of honor killing has been ruled out,” the statement further read.

