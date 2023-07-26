Home States Tamil Nadu

 ‘Officially dead’: 63-year-old woman fights for her pension

D Kamala (63), a resident of Thotta Palayam in Vellore, has been caught in a dilemma as her old-age pension has been withheld for the past three months.

By Express News Service

VELLORE:  D Kamala (63), a resident of Thotta Palayam in Vellore, has been caught in a dilemma as her old-age pension has been withheld for the past three months.

The confusion started in May, when Kamala noticed that her pension payments had ceased. She approached the officials and received a bizarre explanation that they had been informed about her demise.

"Even after proving that I was alive, I did not receive the amount. I went in there three times and they sent me back saying the amount has been deposited. However, some other officials said that I passed away three months ago," Kamala said.

Kamala's husband passed away several years ago and since then, her only financial support has been the pension. She has a son, who does not provide much assistance.

"I used to rely entirely on the pension to cover my expenses, including food," said a devastated Kamala. When TNIE contacted a concerned official, he said, "We are disbursing her pension regularly. We will investigate further to understand why she hasn't received the amount."

