Pondicherry University and affiliated colleges to adopt NEP from this year  

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In a significant move towards aligning with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP), Pondicherry University is set to introduce the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) for all its courses in the academic year 2023-2024. Vice-chancellor Gurmeet Singh announced this decision at a press conference held on Tuesday.

The implementation of the academic bank of credit will be a central feature in all schools, departments, centres, and affiliated colleges, encompassing all academic courses. This approach will enable students to have multiple entry and exit options, with the opportunity to receive a certificate at the end of first year (two semesters) or a diploma at the end of second year (four semesters).

At the end of third year (six semesters), a certificate equivalent to the bachelor’s degree will be provided. A four-year bachelor’s degree certificate will be awarded after finishing an eight-semester programme and a research project.

This means that, in case a student have to temporarily discontinue education, they will still receive a certificate or diploma based on the duration of their study. They can resume studies later and complete the course as per convenience.

Gurmeet Singh emphasised that the curriculum will be designed to empower students and encourage practical application of knowledge. The degrees offered will be holistic, multi-disciplinary, and flexible, allowing for various combinations of subjects to cater to individual preferences. The conventional boundaries between subjects will be dissolved to provide students with greater freedom of choice.

NEP does not impose any particular language as “there is freedom to learn languages of their choice to gain knowledge,” said the V-C.

The implementation aims to foster collaboration between institutions by permitting students to shift to other courses of their choice, depending on seat availability in other institutions that have adopted NEP.

To facilitate the successful implementation of the NEP, the V-C has directed the principals of around 101 colleges affiliated with the university in both Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar Islands to begin new framework. “There are some initial hiccups but there is no going back from the implementation," said the V-C.

Addressing the issue of financial constraints, he said the current allocation of funds was insufficient. The university has approached the University Grants Commission to enhance grants by 10% and plans to increase the endowment fund from `5 lakh to `10 lakh to support its proposals.

Regarding 25% reservation to students of Puducherry in all courses, the V-C said he had written to the Ministry of Education seeking approval. He added that Puducherry students face no restrictions in admissions as long as they meet the eligibility criteria noting that in every subject 35% to 40% students are from the UT.

PUDUCHERRY: In a significant move towards aligning with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP), Pondicherry University is set to introduce the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) for all its courses in the academic year 2023-2024. Vice-chancellor Gurmeet Singh announced this decision at a press conference held on Tuesday. The implementation of the academic bank of credit will be a central feature in all schools, departments, centres, and affiliated colleges, encompassing all academic courses. This approach will enable students to have multiple entry and exit options, with the opportunity to receive a certificate at the end of first year (two semesters) or a diploma at the end of second year (four semesters). At the end of third year (six semesters), a certificate equivalent to the bachelor’s degree will be provided. A four-year bachelor’s degree certificate will be awarded after finishing an eight-semester programme and a research project.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This means that, in case a student have to temporarily discontinue education, they will still receive a certificate or diploma based on the duration of their study. They can resume studies later and complete the course as per convenience. Gurmeet Singh emphasised that the curriculum will be designed to empower students and encourage practical application of knowledge. The degrees offered will be holistic, multi-disciplinary, and flexible, allowing for various combinations of subjects to cater to individual preferences. The conventional boundaries between subjects will be dissolved to provide students with greater freedom of choice. NEP does not impose any particular language as “there is freedom to learn languages of their choice to gain knowledge,” said the V-C. The implementation aims to foster collaboration between institutions by permitting students to shift to other courses of their choice, depending on seat availability in other institutions that have adopted NEP. To facilitate the successful implementation of the NEP, the V-C has directed the principals of around 101 colleges affiliated with the university in both Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar Islands to begin new framework. “There are some initial hiccups but there is no going back from the implementation," said the V-C. Addressing the issue of financial constraints, he said the current allocation of funds was insufficient. The university has approached the University Grants Commission to enhance grants by 10% and plans to increase the endowment fund from `5 lakh to `10 lakh to support its proposals. Regarding 25% reservation to students of Puducherry in all courses, the V-C said he had written to the Ministry of Education seeking approval. He added that Puducherry students face no restrictions in admissions as long as they meet the eligibility criteria noting that in every subject 35% to 40% students are from the UT.