Report sought from TN housing dept over finance panel suggestions

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government is yet to implement some of the recommendations of the sixth state finance commission (SFC) which was placed in the Assembly on January 13, according to official sources.

The sources said the government has sought an action taken report from the state housing department on 27 recommendations. Some of the recommendations are being scrutinised by the government including bringing in amendments to Tamil Nadu Combined Development Building Rules (TNCDBR), while the others are in conceptual or in the final stage.

Other recommendations include creating a land bank of all government lands, taking up public-private partnership models of area development and affordable rental housing in high-density urban areas, and creating a property database with identifiers using Geographic Information System (GIS )maps.

Developers and builders have stated that the recommendation of increasing the fees for building plans and layouts under the sixth finance commission is not feasible as it is already on the higher end. Association of India state secretary S Rama Prabhu says that the urban local bodies are currently demanding Rs 40 per square feet while CMDA demands Rs 100 per square feet.

On amending Tamil Nadu Panchayat Building Rules by fixing the time limit for grant of building plan by the executive authority of village panchayat, Prabhu said it is a pending demand from the sector. “If the plan is not approved within 30 days it should be considered as given,” said Prabhu.

The sixth state finance commission Commission made 280 key recommendations, of which 259 were accepted. Some recommendations have been accepted with modifications, while some have been deferred.

PENDING

Revision of fees for building plan and layout

Amendment of TN panchayat building rules to fix time limit for grant of building plan

Specialised planning unit at the district level

Regular collection of vacant

land tax

Creation of asset register for immovable properties

Enhancing development charges and other fees to reflect commodity price index

