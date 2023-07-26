Single syllabus: TN Higher Education minister to meet autonomous college heads

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Higher education minister K Ponmudy will convene a meeting with principals of autonomous colleges to address their grievances related to common syllabus, on August 2. A statement issued by the higher education department on Tuesday said that the minister will hold a detailed discussion and make efforts to resolve their issues.

The minister clarified that measures will be taken to protect autonomy of autonomous colleges. The state government had recently announced that all universities and arts and science colleges in the state will have to implement a common syllabus from this academic year. However, autonomous colleges have been opposing it claiming it will affect their autonomy.

The minister said the model syllabus was prepared by Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) in consultation with 922 professors. The syllabus has been introduced based on latest industry needs and includes new age courses like BSc Artificial Intelligence, BSc Machine learning, BSc Block chain, BSc Internet of Things.

