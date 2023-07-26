Home States Tamil Nadu

Three killed and two injured as mini lorry topples near Marakkanam

Three people died and two sustained injuries as a mini lorry carrying construction equipment toppled on East Coast Road near Marakkanam on Tuesday evening.

By Express News Service

According to police sources, the victims were identified as A Shajahan (54) from Cuddalore, E Arumugam (47) from Pombur, and S Baskar (33) from Lalgudi near Tiruchy. They were on their way to Chennai from Kottakuppam. The vehicle was driven by B Ravikumar (36) of Perambai, with N Kumar (46) of Ariyur as the alternative driver.

The accident occurred as the left rear tyre of the vehicle suddenly burst causing the driver to lose control. Baskar and Arumugam died on the spot as heavy construction equipment fell on them. The other three were rushed to the Government Hospital in Marakkanam. On the way, Shajahan succumbed to his injuries. The police sent the bodies to a private medical college hospital for an autopsy. A case has been filed, and a probe is on.

