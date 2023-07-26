TN mulls eco-friendly policy to reassess land for industries, draft under way

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: TN has 21,456 hectares of land available for industries, the highest among all states. The availability of land for industries highlights the state’s potential to attract investments. But, lands are likely to be assessed in terms of their capacity with respect to agriculture, ecosystem services and water potential before diversion for other activities, according to the draft Sustainable Land Use Policy.

According to the draft policy being prepared by state planning agency, focus will be setting up industrial hubs in areas identified as unused and fallow lands (land use remains unaltered for over 3 to 5 years) with a mechanism using remote sensing and other technologies to ensure water is met out locally.

Sources said the departments have been told to plan for balanced industrial development so as to decongest certain areas where pressure on land and natural resources like water is high. The departments will work along with the State Land Use Board, which is likely to be created to identify potential industrial sites considering groundwater availability, market, labour and resources.

While converting land to industrial corridors, attention will be paid to natural ecosystem and resources so as to avoid more pressure on fragile ecosystems. Industries should be made responsible for maintaining natural ecosystems like lakes, ponds, hills, sacred groves and even trees within a premises. An inventory of these may be made and the authority concerned should ensure that such ecosystems are not altered, the draft policy said.

The objective is to promote industrialisation with minimum land use conflicts. Industries where common treatment plants are required shall be made operational to reduce pollution of water sources and industries that draw water shall also be required to set up recharge structures, sources said.

Sources said there is a plan to upgrade the State Land use Research Board under the State Planning Commission into Tamil Nadu State Land Use Board. Currently, there are over 30 departments dealing with land and its governance related to specific sectors.

The State Land Use Board will function as coordinating agency of the government to ensure sustainable land resources management, development and conservation. Sources said the state is looking at making the Directorate of Town and Country Planning and Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency as technical and advisory arm of the land use board.

