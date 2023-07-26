Home States Tamil Nadu

Two TN teenagers who fled from govt home die in accident near Palakkad

They escaped from home in Chengalpattu, snatched chain using stolen bikes in Pollachi 

Published: 26th July 2023

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Two teenagers, who escaped from an observation home in Chengalpattu and had snatched gold chain from a women in pollachi used stolen bikes were found dead on Palakad road on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as R Sanjay (17) of Karadikuttam near Palani and S Hari Madhan (17) of Manachanallur in Tiruchy.  The two escaped from the Chengalpattu Juvenile observation home on July 6 along with three others, police said. 

V Girija (58) of Chinnampalayam near Pollachi was returning from a market at 10.30 am, when a four-member masked gang riding sports bikes snatched her chain after dragging her on the road. 
In the evening, Pollachi West police received information that two bikers were lying dead on the Rail Over Bridge near Vadugapalayam junction on the Palakkad road. Police visited the spot and confirmed that the two were involved in the chain-snatching incident.

Police established their  identities through the face recognition provision of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems which has complete data about the persons with criminal background. “Two of the four died and the bikes were abandoned. Three special teams are tracing them,” said police.  “Upon checking the registration plate of the bikes, we found out that the bikes were stolen in Coimbatore two days ago. The four has had gone to Kerala after snatching the chain. The met with an accident and died in the night”, they added. Sanjay and Hari were arrested in a robbery case in Palani and lodged in the Juvenile observation home at Chengalpattu.  

