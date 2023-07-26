Victims of Kurumbur PACS scam condemn delay in recovery process

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Traders and farmers attached to the Kurumbur primary agriculture cooperative society (PACS) staged a demonstration on Tuesday condemning the snail's pace at which the state government is recovering gold ornaments and cash deposits that were embezzled by some PACS office bearers two years ago.



In 2021, a scam came to the fore at Kurumbur PACS, which comprised around 3,000 members. Over 300 members of the society lost their gold, and cash deposits worth around Rs 27 crore. As per subsequent inquiries, as many as 261 out of 548 bags containing gold ornaments pledged by customers, had gone missing.



Some erring officer bearers had pledged the gold at cooperative societies in Udangudi, Kayalpattinam, Sethukuvaithan, and Tiruchendur. They had also usurped cash deposits to the tune of Rs 27 crore by creating bogus accounts in the names of members. Following the investigation, the then society president Murugesa Pandian and deputy secretary Jansi were arrested, while secretary Devaraj escaped arrest by obtaining anticipatory bail citing ill health.



Tamilaga Uzhavar Munnani state vice president M Tamilmani, who led the demonstration at Kurumbur Bazaar on Tuesday, said the cooperatives department officials had earlier assured to redirect Rs 17 crore to the accounts of victims from the society's guarantee deposits and also to recover the gold expeditiously.



"However, they have not been recovered yet. The authorities are also not taking proper action against the suspects. Within just a few days after their arrest, Murugesa Pandian and Jansi came out on bail and have been leading luxurious lives. Meanwhile, the poor traders and farmers who trusted the society with their life savings are languishing on the streets," he condemned.



Rasu, attached to Madurai Tamil Desiya Periyakkam, urged the district administration to detain the accused persons under the Goondas Act, and attach their properties to render justice to victims. The traders turned emotional when they said two of the victims, who lost their money and gold, had died in the last two years.

