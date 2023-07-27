Home States Tamil Nadu

441st feast of Lady of Snows Church commences in TN

Over 100 white doves were released on the occasion. Around 12 pm, the Our Lady of Snows was decorated with a gold crown.

Lady of Snows Church

Thousands participating in the flag hoisting ceremony of Our Lady of Snows Basilica festival at Thoothukudi. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  The 441st feast of Lady of Snows Church, locally known as Mathakovil, commenced on Wednesday with a flag-hoisting ceremony. Hundreds of devotees attended the carnival festival, which also marks the 16th golden-car rally of the Shrine Basilica.

Bishop Stephen Antony hoisted the flag on the high mast in front of the church campus in the presence of Minister Geetha Jeevan, Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, SP Balaji Saravanan, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, and other dignitaries. Over 100 white doves were released on the occasion. Around 12 pm, the Our Lady of Snows was decorated with a gold crown.

According to catholic writer Redemptor, the chapel was blessed on August 5, 1582, marking the feast of Our Lady of Snows. Her statue was brought from Port of Kali in Sri Lanka, and was placed in the chapel on June 9, 1600, he said adding it is one of the oldest shrines in south India. Recently, the Thoothukudi Roman Catholic Diocese celebrated its 100th anniversary.

The district administration had announced a local holiday for August 5, which marks the culmination of the feast with the grandeur of the golden car rally. Over 1,600 police personnel led by six Additional Superintendent of Police and 12 Deputy Superintendent of Police, have been deployed in the area for crowd management.

