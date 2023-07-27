Home States Tamil Nadu

Aavin delaying payments after procurement: TN Farmers

Further, they alleged that while Aavin fodder is cheaper, but the quality is bad and cattle do not eat the fodder.

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Farmers from Dharmapuri alleged that Aavin doesn’t pay them properly after procuring milk from them. In the agriculture grievance day meeting held in the Collectorate on Wednesday, farmers said that Aavin procures milk from over 272 societies in the district, but does not make payments on time. Further, they alleged that while Aavin fodder is cheaper, the quality is bad and cattle do not eat the fodder.

Speaking to TNIE, J Prathapan, District Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Agriculturist Laborers Association said, “In January, Aavin used to procure 1.25 lakh litre of milk daily from all the milk societies of Dharmapuri, but recently the procurement came down to 1.08 lakh litres. Aavin procures at Rs 32 per litre, which is less than the private procurement price of Rs 34-36. Apart from that, Aavin doesn’t make payments for weeks or months together, which is not the case with private players.”

SA Chinnasamy, state president of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam said, “Aavin should introduce a system where they could collect advance payments from the consumers and pay farmers on time. Timely payment is a must as fodder prices have increased alarmingly and  without the milk societies’ money, many farmers are not able to feed their cows and are forced to take loans.”

Another farmer, K Murali, said, “The fodder provided by Aavin costs Rs 1,200, but the supply is limited. Moreover, the quality is very poor, the fodder does not dissolve in water and cattle do not eat the chunks. So, we opt for fodder from private companies, which costs Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,700 per bag.”

General Manager of Aavin Dr CR Kamaraj, said, “The matter of pricing is a policy decision and only the government can decide on it. Regarding the procurement, there has been no decline and our supply has not reduced in the past months and it is 1.25 lakh litre now as well. We also have no pending bills as all milk societies have been paid the full amount. We ensure payment every seven days to all milk societies.”

