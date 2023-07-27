Amid stir, NLCIL digs fields for building new canal in TN

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) began the construction of an alternative canal for the Paravanaru River in Bhuvanagiri taluk on Wednesday, despite facing resistance from local villagers. The company proceeded with the works with police protection as there were incidents of stone pelting on buses and road blockades in various parts of Cuddalore on the same day.

To facilitate the mine expansion, NLCIL acquired 304 hectares of land from six villages, including Valayamadevi, Kathazhai, Karaivetti, and Ko Adhanur near Sethiyathope. The canal is planned to stretch nearly 1,500m and the works commenced at Valayamadevi. Given that most of these areas were used for paddy cultivation, the villagers expressed their opposition to the project.

The police, led by Villupuram range DIG Ziaul Haque and Cuddalore SP R Rajaram, intervened to prevent the villagers from entering. Around 500 police personnel were deployed The villagers’ demands included an equal rate for the land acquired from 2000 to 2022 and permanent jobs in NLCIL for at least one member from each family. Sources said the canal works were initiated several years ago but were suspended due to opposition. The resumed works had now led to protests. Nearly 50 farmers’ association members and PMK cadre gathered at the site in support of villagers. Police arrested them and released them later.

Incidents were reported in different villages near the project area. Unidentified individuals pelted stones at buses in Konjikuppam, Kollukarankuttai near Muthandikuppam, and Neyveli. Two TNSTC buses were damaged and a passenger sustained injuries. PMK cadre held protests in many places. PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss and BJP state president K Annamalai voiced strong condemnation against NLCIL’s actions. Ramadoss accused the government of prioritising NLCIL’s interests over the welfare of the people, while K Annamalai expressed disapproval of the state government’s role in the destruction of fertile lands. TVK president T Velmurugan also condemned the act.

Farmers were duly informed: Collector

During a press conference at the collectorate on Wednesday evening, Cuddalore Collector A Arun Thamburaj said farmers had been informed about the NLCIL work in advance. In December 2022, the farmers were explicitly advised not to do farming on the land acquired by NLCIL. Of the total 304 hectares, 273 hectares have already been handed over to NLCIL.

However, the completion of the alternative canal work has been delayed due to some landowners who have not yet surrendered 30 hectares. “To address this, representatives from NLCIL, the agriculture minister, and the district administration, engaged with the landowners. We have also taken steps to address the issue of crop damage. Despite advisory, some farmers continued cultivation, leading to crop losses,” said the collector.

