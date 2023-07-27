 BJP will expose DMK's allegations in front of law: Sudhakar Reddy

By Express News Service

MADURAI: BJP state president K Annamalai's yatra will be historical and the party will prove the allegations levelled against the DMK leaders by the party's own ministers, MLAs, and MPs, in front of the law, said BJP co-in-charge for Tamil Nadu Affairs P Sudhakar Reddy.



While addressing the press on Friday, Sudhakar Reddy, in the presence of central Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, requested BJP State President K Annamalai to commence his 'My land, my people' padayatra from the temple town of Rameswaram. "On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the farmers across the nation through video conferencing, through which he would introduce a new kind of fertiliser -- Sulphur coated urea (Urea Gold) -- and release the 14th instalment of PM Kisan scheme. So far, around `1.24 crore has been distributed," he said.



He further spoke about state politics and said, Annamalai, on Wednesday, met Governor RN Ravi and submitted the part-2 files related to the allegations against the DMK leaders levelled by DMK ministers, MLAs, and MPs. "Earlier, Annamalai had released the part-1 file, which claimed the mishandling of Rs 1.34 crore at the hands of DMK leaders, and now he has submitted another bunch of allegations by DMK functionaries, who claim around Rs 5,600 crore has been mishandled by DMK leaders," he said.



Sudhakar Reddy, speaking on the significance of K Annamalai's 'My land, My people ' yathra, termed it as a historical one and said he would meet thousands of people, interact with them, and receive memorandum while exposing all the anti-people policies of taxes.



Taking a dig at DMK, Sudhakar said the people of TN are facing many challenges, including dysfunctional hospitals, water scarcity, drainage problems, and insults against women. "BJP's Narendra Modi-led government will definitely expose all their misdeeds, omissions, and commissions in the upcoming days effectively," he said.



He also called the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' (INDIA) the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Aliens (INDIA). We, BJP, will win over the hearts of the people of India, and Narendra Modi will continue to be the Prime Minister of India for the third time, he added.

