Cauvery inflow into TN rises to 10,500 cusecs

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Due to the continuous rainfall in the catchment areas of the Cauvery River, the inflow of 10,500 cusecs of water was recorded at Biligundlu, where the river enters Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday. According to officials from Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, over the past few days, the southwest monsoon has intensified which resulted in heavy rain in catchment areas of the Cauvery River in Karnataka,

A significant volume of water is being released from the Kabini and Krishnasagar dams in Karnataka, due to which the water level increased to 10, 500 cusecs in Hogenakkal. TWAD officials added that water levels may increase further in the upcoming days.

According to data released by the Dharmapuri administration, low rainfall was observed in the district on Tuesday. A total of 73.6 mm of rainfall was recorded on Tuesday. Palacode recorded 17.2 mm of rainfall, while Pennagaram received 10 mm of rainfall.

A notification issued by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) stated that low rainfall would be observed in the district in the next five days. The notification warned of strong winds and urged farmers to take steps to protect banana and sugarcane plantations. Meanwhile, discharge from the Mettur dam for Cauvery delta irrigation was increased to 12,000 cusecs on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, discharge from the Mettur dam for Cauvery delta irrigation was increased to 12,000 cusecs on Wednesday. According to officials from the water resources department, 3,000 cusecs of water were released on June 12 for Cauvery delta irrigation. After that, the water level gradually increased and a maximum of 13,000 cusecs of water was released on June 30. But as inflow to the dam continued to be low, the release was reduced to 10,000 cusecs.

“The water released from Kabini and Krishnasagar dams has not reached Mettur dam as of Wednesday evening. We expect it to arrive before tomorrow morning. Due to this, some additional water has been opened for Cauvery delta irrigation,” the officials said.

