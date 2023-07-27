Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK man files plaint over audio clip on power centres

DMK’s Coimbatore Urban district secretary N Karthik has lodged a police complaint after an audio clip purported to be that of him was circulated on social media on Tuesday. 

N Karthik

DMK’s Coimbatore Urban District secretary N Karthik

By Express News Service

In the 6.29-minute clip, the authenticity of which could not be ascertained, Karthik is heard saying that there are many power centres in the DMK and criticising ministers Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and KN Nehru.

“There should not be ways through ten doors. In politics, one should take all decisions like Jayalalithaa, though Sasikala was said to have a role in the decision-making. There was no power for a third person. All announcements would be made in Jayalalithaa’s name. If they (DMK) do not do so, it would be difficult...,” the clip says.

Apart from speaking about ministers Mahesh and Nehru, Karthik is allegedly heard airing disappointment over the government’s decision allotting the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Mayor’s post to women. On Wednesday, Karthik issued a statement claiming that the audio was fabricated in order to tarnish his image in the party.

