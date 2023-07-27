DMK sacks Tenkasi secretary over tiff with panchayat president

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: Disappointed over recent intra-party conflicts, the DMK has removed Tenkasi south district secretary P Sivapadmanathan from his post and appointed Surandai town secretary Jayabalan as in charge of the district unit. The announcement was made by DMK general secretary Durai Murugan in the party mouthpiece Murasoli on Wednesday.

Party sources said a quarrel between Sivapadmanathan and district panchayat president S Tamil Selvi during a protest on Monday, had led to the action. “The two functionaries were on very good terms until a phone conversation with Tamil Selvi’s husband Subash Chandra Bose went viral on social media a few months ago. In the audio clip, Bose is heard accusing a Keezhapavoor-based DMK functionary of sexual abuse,” they added.

It is alleged that Sivapadmanathan demanded Tamil Selvi not to seek legal action against the DMK functionary and this enraged her. The political landscape soon began to change in the party. Tamil Selvi switched her loyalty to Sankarankovil MLA E Raja, who was made Tenkasi north district secretary a few months ago, the sources said.

On Monday, the DMK’s women’s wing organised a protest to condemn the Manipur violence. “When Sivapadmanathan denied her a chance to speak on the occasion, Tamil Selvi said on open stage that the DMK district unit was protesting for Manipur women, but the unit itself was unsafe for women functionaries.

This triggered a controversy and netizens questioned why the DMK leadership failed to provide her moral support,” sources added. There were also allegations that Sivapadmanathan was interfering in the activities of the district administration. Subsequently, the DMK leadership removed Sivapadmanathan from his post. This comes just two months after the party removed Tirunelveli central district DMK secretary Abdul Wahab from his post owing to a rift between his supporters, and Tirunelveli town secretary Subramanian and mayor P M Saravanan.

