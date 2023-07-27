Home States Tamil Nadu

Governor raises concern over education quality in TN, to hold more meets with V-Cs

Says guest lecturers only paid Rs 20K/month, courses need to be relavant to current times

Published: 27th July 2023

RN Ravi

Governor RN Ravi speaking at an event organised at the Raj Bhavan to felicitate educational institutions in the state for their performance in NIRF 2023 on Wednesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday expressed concern over the quality of education in the state as guest lecturers are being only paid Rs 20,000 per month in universities and colleges and added that courses offered should be relevant and capable of meeting the demands of the times.

The governor was speaking at an event organised at the Raj Bhavan to felicitate educational institutions in the state for their performance in NIRF 2023, especially those who came in the top 20. The governor assured more such interactive meetings for creating the best education ecosystem in Tamil Nadu and “restoring its glory as the intellectual capital of the country.”

At the event, Ravi said the motive of the meeting was to share experiences apart from honouring and felicitating achievers. “When he came to the state as governor, he found the universities, particularly the state universities, in silos with hardly any interaction or sharing of knowledge,” said a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Ravi expressed satisfaction with the pace of NEP implementation in the state and also emphasised the need for greater involvement of industry with academia. He shared the concerns of the industries with the vice-chancellors and said that the students must be engaged with the industries for one semester to get hands-on experience. Vice-chancellors and registrars of various educational institutes participated in the event.

