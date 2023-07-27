India passing through crucial phase, can’t be saved if BJP wins again: TN CM

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Claiming that the country is passing through a crucial time, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said India cannot be saved if the BJP wins the upcoming Parliament election.

Addressing DMK’s booth-level agents from the delta districts at a training session in Tiruchy, the party president further said, “The BJP’s win in the upcoming election will wield power into a single person’s hands, which is dangerous for the country, the democracy and even for their own party.”

Today, commemorating India's Kargil War victory in 1999, I paid my respects at Major Saravanan's memorial in Trichy. Salute to the brave soldiers for their sacrifices during the #KargilWar. pic.twitter.com/jSsseXFVkX July 26, 2023

“If the BJP wins again there will not be any states in India. There won’t be state assemblies and local bodies. It will rather turn a unitary one. Moreover, it is our duty to prevent all the states from becoming Manipur,” he added.

Likening the violence in Manipur “instigated by the BJP government” to the 2002 Gujarat riots, the CM also remarked that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami showed his party’s position by failing to criticise the BJP’s “inaction” in reining in the crisis in the northeastern state.

On the BJP’s alleged plans to take the delimitation route and increase its representation in the northern states so as to boost its winning prospects in the Lok Sabha election next year, Stalin said, “Southern states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala which undertook population control measures seriously would pay the price by losing its representation.”

On Governor RN Ravi, the CM said the former’s actions were turning out to be positive for the DMK and remarked that he need not be transferred till the parliamentary election gets over. Further, he urged his party’s booth-level agents to act responsibly when approaching voters in their area and seeking their support for the DMK in the 2024 election. He also advised them to make use of social media to propagate DMK’s welfare schemes to the public.

“Starting now, functionaries should reach out to the voters in every household and solve their problems through the elected representatives in the district,” Stalin said. He then directed the ministers to take up on priority the grievances forwarded by the booth-level agents and redress them. Ministers Duraimurugan, KN Nehru, K Ponmudy, MRK Paneerselvam, S Regupathy, SS Sivasankar, Siva V Meyyanathan, TRB Rajaa and CV Ganesan, and MP A Raja were present.

