NIT-Trichy aiming to turn into university, says director

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: NIT Trichy is looking to transform into a full-fledged university, from a technical institution, by including liberal arts and humanities as part of aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP), said NIT-T director Aghila.

She also said the institute has taken measures to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience, which has been a focus of NEP. On the occasion of the third anniversary of NEP, Aghila interacted with the media and spoke about measures taken to ensure the implementation of NEP at NIT-T.

“NEP focuses on building vocational skills and integrating them at various levels of education. The policy emphasises on holistic education and a multi-disciplinary university, so NIT-T aims to expand its horizon by including faculty of liberal arts and humanities, transforming into a full-fledged university from being a technical institution. This holistic approach aims to develop all aspects of human capabilities in an integrated manner,” she said.

“NIT-T has proactively embraced NEP and implemented several key action plans, prioritizing experiential learning, innovative pedagogical practices for PhD students, offering online courses, encouraging multilingualism and promoting multi-disciplinarity in education,” said the director.

“One of the notable initiatives at NIT Trichy is the course on Business & Entrepreneurship for Engineers, taught by alumni business leaders. This credit course fosters experiential learning, enabling students to refine their business ideas with mentorship from illustrious alumni,” added the director. In line with NEP's goal of improving access, NIT Trichy offers open distance learning and online courses, providing diverse learning opportunities to students, she added.

