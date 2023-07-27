Home States Tamil Nadu

Nurses in TN stage stir demanding permanent posts in new hospitals 

State secretary of the association R Pandi said according to rules, the government should create permanent posts for nurses in all new hospitals.

Published: 27th July 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Nurses

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Over 50 members of the Tamil Nadu Government All Nurses Association staged a demonstration at Madurai collectorate on Wednesday demanding the authorities to create permanent staff nurse posts at the Kalaignar Memorial Multi-Super Specialty Hospital in Chennai. The association staged protests at all district collectorates in the state raising this demand on the day.

State secretary of the association R Pandi said according to rules, the government should create permanent posts for nurses in all new hospitals. "However, the authorities have notified over 300 contract-based vacancies at Kalaignar Memorial Multi-Super Specialty Hospital. As for the permanent posts, a G.O. was issued to surrender 60 mentor nurse posts," he said.

"Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) nurses, who are still working on a contract basis, will benefit only if the government creates permanent posts for them. A whopping 8,000 nurses are waiting for job regularisation across the state. Further, surrendering mentor nurse posts will affect people in villages adversely, as these posts were created in 2013 primarily to address maternal and child health issues in the rural areas," Pandi added.

The association's other demands included the creation of new mentor nurse posts for MRB nurses, and regularisation of their jobs in the newly-bifurcated districts, including Tenkasi, Mayiladuthurai, Kallakurichi, Thirupattur, Ranipet, and Chengalpattu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nurses Kalaignar Memorial Multi-Super Specialty Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp