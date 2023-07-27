Nurses in TN stage stir demanding permanent posts in new hospitals 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Over 50 members of the Tamil Nadu Government All Nurses Association staged a demonstration at Madurai collectorate on Wednesday demanding the authorities to create permanent staff nurse posts at the Kalaignar Memorial Multi-Super Specialty Hospital in Chennai. The association staged protests at all district collectorates in the state raising this demand on the day.



State secretary of the association R Pandi said according to rules, the government should create permanent posts for nurses in all new hospitals. "However, the authorities have notified over 300 contract-based vacancies at Kalaignar Memorial Multi-Super Specialty Hospital. As for the permanent posts, a G.O. was issued to surrender 60 mentor nurse posts," he said.



"Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) nurses, who are still working on a contract basis, will benefit only if the government creates permanent posts for them. A whopping 8,000 nurses are waiting for job regularisation across the state. Further, surrendering mentor nurse posts will affect people in villages adversely, as these posts were created in 2013 primarily to address maternal and child health issues in the rural areas," Pandi added.



The association's other demands included the creation of new mentor nurse posts for MRB nurses, and regularisation of their jobs in the newly-bifurcated districts, including Tenkasi, Mayiladuthurai, Kallakurichi, Thirupattur, Ranipet, and Chengalpattu.

