Plea in Madras High Court seeks removal of bollards on footpaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A petition filed in the Madras High Court has sought directions to the government to remove bollards erected on pavements in violation of guidelines so that people using wheelchairs can move without any hurdles.

When a petition filed by Bhavana Botta, of Chennai, came up for hearing, the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu directed the state to file a reply and posted the matter to September 26.

The petitioner, who has cerebral palsy and is using a customised wheelchair to move around, said the bollards have been installed on footpaths in violation of the standards laid by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. Section 40 of the Act guarantees the right to accessibility while section 41 specifically deals with the right to accessible transport.

She further said rule 15(a) of the Disabled Persons Rules mandates compliance with the harmonised guidelines and space standards for barrier-free built environments for persons with disabilities and elderly persons.

Pointing out that bollards must be erected with a minimum height of 80 cm and have minimum 90 cm passage width, she said the specifications have been thrown to the wind.

