Public should not believe in rumours on honorarium for women heads: TN Minister

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Stating that all eligible women heads of families will get the 'Urumai Thogai' (honourarium) of Rs 1,000, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Geetha Jeevan appealed to the public to not believe in rumours against the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam.



Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of the 11-day feast at the Our Lady of Snows church, the minister said Thoothukudi has around 4.39 lakh family cards vested with 600 PDS shops. "As many as 8,563 applications have been received under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam. Around 80% of the enrollment is expected to be completed by August 4. As network issues were reported at many places, the government has also rolled out a manual method of registration for the scheme," she said.



When asked about the remarks against the Urimai Thogai, the minister charged that many have been spreading rumours claiming that all women would not get the honorarium. "The public must not believe this. The opposition parties never appreciate as they only complain," she quipped.

