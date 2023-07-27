Return passport in 2014 case, Madras HC tells officer   

Home States Tamil Nadu

Justice GR Swaminathan noted that the petitioner, K Mohamed Rilvan, could not secure any overseas jobs for the past nine years due to the passport surrender notice.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Madurai passport officer to return the passport of a man who was told to surrender it after a case was registered against him in 2014 for posing with his friends for a photograph wearing T-shirts that read, “We are all ISIS”.

Justice GR Swaminathan noted that the petitioner, K Mohamed Rilvan, could not secure any overseas jobs for the past nine years due to the passport surrender notice. “He has suffered enough and seems to have learnt his lessons,” the judge said. 

Rilvan has to face the prosecution and establish his innocence before the trial court, but taking into account his desire to go abroad, Passport Officer, Madurai, has been directed to return his passport, the judge said. The court also directed the Thiruvadanai magistrate to conclude the proceedings against him within six months.

The order was passed on a petition filed by Rilvan in 2015 challenging the notice issued to him by the passport officer on March 24, 2015, directing him to surrender his passport. According to the order, on July 24, 2014, Rilvan and his friends gathered near Thondi Beach and took a group photo. They were all wearing T-shirts that read, “We are all ISIS”. 

‘Photo taken out of boyish enthusiasm’

One of them also posted the photograph on social media. Upon noticing the photo, Thondi police registered a case against Rilvan and others. Rilvan told the HC that he does not subscribe to the ideology of ISIS and that the photo was taken by a group of youngsters “out of boyish enthusiasm”. Noting that Rilvan had not stated anything against the sovereignty of India the judge issued the above directions.

