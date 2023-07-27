Status report sought on plea to preserve CCTV footage in TN

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the head of Madurai Police Commissionerate’s technical wing to file a status report on the storage capacity of CCTV cameras. Justice D Nagarjun issued the direction on a petition filed by M Kathir Thilagar of Madurai, who alleged that he was wrongfully arrested by Vilakuthoon police and confined in prison for 54 days in a criminal case registered against his wife, on charges that she did not pay money for three kg gold ornaments she purchased from the complainant.

He claimed that his wife was falsely implicated in the case. She paid the amount, but the complainant, who introduced himself as a gold jewellery vendor, did not provide any sale invoice for the purchase with a view to waiving off tax, Thilagar stated. Though he was not arrayed as an accused in the case, the police arrested him.

Thilagar also alleged that the police inspector investigating the case illegally forced him to withdraw and hand over Rs 4.9 lakh from his account. He sought a direction from the court to preserve the CCTV footage recorded in both the bank as well as the police station during the incident that occurred on April 20, 2023. Since it was informed that the CCTV footage can be stored only for a maximum period of 12 days, the judge issued the above direction.

The case was adjourned to August 9.

