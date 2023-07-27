Home States Tamil Nadu

Students in TN block road demanding bus services to school in Vadugapatti

On Wednesday morning, more than 100 students staged a protest on Vaikundam - Vadugapatti road near Papanayakkanur bus stand.

Published: 27th July 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 08:15 AM

Students' protest

Over 100 students staged a road blockade near Sankagiri on Wednesday

By Express News Service

SALEM:  Over 100 students staged a road blockade near Sankagiri on Wednesday demanding government bus service to go to a model Higher Secondary School in Vadugapatti.

A large number of students from nearby villages such as Konganapuram, Vaikundam, Thalaiyur, Vellayampalayam, Kalipatti Pirivu and Irugalur are studying in the school. The people say there are no regular bus facilities for students.

On Wednesday morning, more than 100 students staged a protest on Vaikundam - Vadugapatti road near Papanayakkanur bus stand. They said, “Two years ago there was a government bus service through our villages in the morning and evening. But it was stopped during the pandemic-induced lockdown. The service should be resumed.”

Sankagiri DSP Raja, TNSTC manager (Tiruchengode) Sathasivam held talks with the students and assured them that buses will be operated regularly, following which they called off the protest.

