Two kids killed in separate road accidents in Cuddalore and Kallakurichi

Published: 27th July 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE/KALLAKURICHI: Two children, aged 16 and 4, die in separate road accidents in Cuddalore and Kallakurichi. As per Bhuvanagiri police, S Santhosh, a Class 11 student of a private school in Melbhuvanagiri village met with an accident while riding his father's bike through Ragavendra Street on Wednesday morning. The teenager slipped and died on the spot as a tipper lorry collided with the bike.

The lorry driver fled from the scene, abandoning the vehicle. The police sent the deceased's body to the government hospital in Chidambaram for an autopsy. A case was filed and a probe and efforts are underway to apprehend the lorry driver.

In the second incident, R Sanjana (4) from Kanangadu near Kachirapalayam, a kindergarten student at a private school, died as she was run over by the school van. On Tuesday evening, she was returning home along with her elder sister R Sathya (10) in the van.

After dropping off the duo at their stop, the van driver moved the vehicle. Sanjana ran in front of the van and before the driver could bring the vehicle to a halt, it ran over the kid. She died on the spot and Kachirapalayam police sent her body to the government hospital in Kallakurichi for an autopsy.
 

