Two yellow-crested cockatoos rescued from Bombay Circus in Kovai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Race Course police rescued two yellow-crested cockatoos from Great Bombay Circus after the Chennai-based People For Cattle in India (PFCI) lodged a complaint that the circus company did not obtain permission from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). The rescued birds were sent to the WVS International Training Centre in the Nilgiris for rehabilitation.

Police took action based on the inspection report from a veterinarian from the Animal Husbandry Department which stated that the company did not obtain a Performing Animal Registration Certificate (PARC) under the Performing Animals (Registration) Rules, 2001 for using the cockatoos.

As per the report, the company submitted an online application on July 19 and was awaiting the permit. It stopped using the bird at the arena on July 19. The inspection found that the macaw’s right wing was shorter than its left-wing, due to which it was unable to fly. However, no external injuries were found. Further, the veterinarian examined all dogs used by the company and found them to be in good health. The circus company had appointed a registered veterinarian to take care of the birds and dogs used in the performances, the report added.

The circus company used 12 dogs, five African grey parrots, two yellow-crested cockatoos and one golden macaw. Already, the Race Course police registered a case against the circus company for negligence over maintaining animals and birds used in the circus on July 18.

