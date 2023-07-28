Action on ‘benamis’ will root out corruption: Annamalai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Taking action against ‘benamis’ of DMK ministers and not merely naming those in power is a better way to rooting out corruption from Tamil Nadu, BJP state president K Annamalai told reporters at the airport here on Thursday.

Asked why he did not reveal details about DMK Files part2 before the press, Annamalai said, “It contains details about a scam on ETL Infrastructure services, transport department and Tamil Nadu medical services. It is difficult to explain at a press meet and that is why I put out an 18-minute video, which is self-explanatory. I have given details about corruption charges on six ministers and about their ‘benamis’ to Governor RN Ravi. We have already given complaints against the ministers to DVAC, and it is in the preliminary stage. Three more complaints will be filed soon.”

On Chief Minister MK Stalin’s statements of the DMK’s might, Annamalai said, “I don’t blame him. He was just reading out a speech written by someone. ED, in its statement, has clearly said minister K Ponmudy has Rs 40-crore fixed deposit and had invested funds in foreign countries. Stalin has not replied to these charges. If he and the state government are going to turn their ire on the BJP and its functionaries for ED action, we are ready to face it. We will never give up our fight against corruption.”

Talking about Manipur, Annamalai said, "Manipur is a complex state. Before 2014, there were several issues, including NH blockade, the killing of civilians and militant groups allowing authorities to lay roads only after taking bribe. After the high court’s judgement, the fight between two tribes has turned violent. The Armed Force Special Power Act was removed by the BJP government only to help democracy flourish in the state. A resolution to the issue lies within the state, and people themselves should work on it. The government is doing all it can towards ending the issue. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is ready to explain in Parliament on what all the Union government has done to restore normalcy."

Talking about his padayatra, Annamalai said, “It will consist of five phases. We are taking it out to tell people of Tamil Nadu what the BJP-led Union government has done for them. On Friday, a book on this will be released.” Annamalai condemned the NLC’s land acquisition saying, “Destruction of harvest-ready crops is unacceptable. Those who give land should be adequately compensated and all due procedures followed.”

