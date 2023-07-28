Activist claims bias towards Tasmac salesman during inquiry in Tamil Nadu

Thinakaran Rajamani By

TIRUNELVELI: Inquiry Officer (IO) K Vijayalakshmi conducted an inquiry on Wednesday with an activist, who alleged that a Tasmac salesman collected Rs 10 extra for two bottles purchased by him on June 6. The activist, S Vijay Kumar, also alleged that he got two official receipts with the extra charge. Tasmac District Manager (DM) A Kanthan had appointed Vijayalakshmi to probe into the matter.



Following a complaint, the salesman of the outlet located in Kidarakulam of Tenkasi district was already transferred to the TASMAC depot in Tirunelveli and fined Rs 5,900. After the inquiry, Vijay Kumar said the inquiry was biased towards the salesman, S Athimoolam.

"He has arranged false witnesses to rule out the charges. The inquiry officer did not record my valid points in the statement. Even though I was allowed to cross-examine the witnesses of Athimoolam, they failed to recognise the car's model. To my shock, the IO asked them to see the car parked outside before recording her finding. She treated me badly by snatching my cell phone. The salesman falsely said he gave me the receipts because I claimed to be a DSP," he said.



On Vijay Kumar's previous complaints, two illegal bars were shut down in Alangulam and a salesman of another shop was also fined. "The officials are hesitant to accept my charge this time, thinking I may move court with the original receipts. The salesman and supervisor of the shop called my relatives, asking them to make me withdraw the complaint. While the Kidarakulam shop has CCTV cameras, officials are denying it as I demanded the footage," he alleged.



When contacted by TNIE, Kanthan said he would check with the IO about what happened during the inquiry. When contacted, Vijayalakshmi said she would submit her report within 15 days and denied Vijay Kumar's allegation of mistreatment and bias during the inquiry.

"When Vijay Kumar was buying the bottles, he called the DM demanding receipts for the liquor. The DM advised the salesman to give him receipts. If the salesman had collected extra money, it should have been for his own benefit. Hence, Tasmac cannot pay back the amount from its account to the complainant. The footage of the CCTV camera on June 6 is not available as it can only store 15-day footage," she said.

