Amid shortage, Tamil Nadu releases to Karaikal 50 per cent of July share of Cauvery water

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Even as Tamil Nadu is facing water shortage for irrigation, the government of Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, started releasing the share of Cauvery water it owes to Karaikal to overcome the water shortage in the delta districts.

According to the PWD-WRD, water from Mettur dam is being released to Karaikal at an outflow of 12,000 cusecs and an inflow of 136 cusecs. "The Tamil Nadu government has released half of Karaikal's share of Cauvery water due for this month (July).

The remaining, officials assured us, will be released in the coming days or in the beginning of August," said a senior PWD official from Karaikal. The PWD in Karaikal confirmed that the district has received 0.25 tmcft of Cauvery water from the state. Tamil Nadu owes 0.5 tmcft of Cauvery water to Karaikal for the month of July. According to the agriculture department, 520 hectares of kuruvai paddy and 1,200 hectares of cotton have been cultivated in the district.

BG Somu, a farmer representative from Karaikal, said the outflow lacked momentum, urging the authorities to complete the release of the share due for July. Meanwhile, PWD officials in Tamil Nadu said they have pinned their hopes on the release of Cauvery water from Karnataka as a solution to the water shortage they face.

On Saturday, Karnataka released 12,500 cusecs of water from KrishnaRajaSagara Dam and Kabini Dam. >From the Grand Anaicut Dam (Kallanai), the Cauvery River is currently at an outflow of 5205 cusecs as of Tuesday. Vennar River is being released at 1000 cusecs and Grand Anaicut Channel is being released at 1361 cusecs. Kollidam is being released around 608 cusecs from Upper Anaicut Dam (Mukkombu Melanai).

