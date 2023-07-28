Ariyalur boy breaks ceiling to top TANUVAS rank list with perfect score

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Any traces of M Rahul Kanth (19)’s disappointment in having to forsake his dream of pursuing MBBS is lost when he expresses ‘extreme happiness’ in having topped the state in the TANUVAS rank list for admission to UG courses that was released on Wednesday.

The resident of Poyyur in the district, who with a cut-off of 200/200 trumped others with the perfect score to come first on inter-se merit basis, seems to have let bygones be so as he expresses desire to graduate from a government college and treat cattle in rural areas.

Mentioning his interest in science from childhood as reason to nurture MBBS dreams, Rahul said, “For this I need to clear the NEET. Considering how my father made me study even amidst poverty, we would only have suffered if I failed the medical entrance exam. So I chose to apply for BVSc & AH course instead. I am very happy to have topped the state in this.”

While Rahul passed Class 12 boards from a private school in Keelapalur securing a total of 582 on 600, including a centum in mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology, his family having to rely on his father’s earnings by running a bicycle repair shop made him to turn down NEET coaching.

Rahul’s father Murugesan said, “I educated my son under extreme poverty. He has made us happy studying well and securing good marks.”

Chief Minister MK Stalin also had taken to Twitter to appreciate Rahul’s academic excellence and condemn exams like the NEET from standing in the way of the success of students like the latter.

Meanwhile, Rahul expressed gratitude to his teachers for his meritorious performance and expressed hope of securing a seat in Madras Veterinary College.

While he continues to look up to the government for help in pursuing college, District Collector J Anne Mary Swarna visited his house, commended his performance and promised support.

