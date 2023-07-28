CM Stalin launches scheme to provide 50k free power connections to farmers

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Launching a scheme for providing 50,000 free electricity connections to farmers across the state for 2023-2024, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that with this, the DMK-led government has provided a total of 2 lakh such connections since coming to power. This comes when the AIADMK provided all of 2.20 lakh free connections in its 10-year rule, he added. Heeding to farmers’ demand, he also announced an extension of deadline for kuruvai special package registration to August 15.

Inaugurating ‘Velaan Sangamam’, a three-day agricultural exhibition organised by the state government on the premises of a private college in Tiruchy where he also launched the power scheme, the CM said, “In 2021-2022, we achieved 119.97 lakh metric tonnes in food grain production after six years. Due to the early water release from Mettur dam in 2022, we could undertake kuruvai cultivation in over 5.36 lakh acres in the delta region that year, which was an achievement not seen in the past 47 years.”

Further, mentioning 5,201 villages as having implemented Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme (KAVIADP) so far, the CM said it would be extended to an additional 2,504 villages in the state. “We have also created one horticulture college and three agriculture colleges in Karur, Nagapattinam, Sivagangai and Krishnagiri districts,” he added.

Having learnt of farmers’ demand for an extension in deadline to register for the Rs 75-crore kuruvai special package, the CM said, “After a discussion with the agriculture minister and officials, I have extended the last date to August 15.”

On Velaan Sangamam, Stalin said, “It aims to empower farmers by providing them exposure to various agriculture-related areas, including modern technology and seeds that could lead to higher yield. Many state and Union government departments, agriculture-related boards, universities and private players have come together here. Such union is needed not just in agriculture but in all departments.”

The CM also gave away certificates and cash prizes to those farmers who achieved high yield cultivating traditional paddy varieties.

Later in the day, the chief minister inaugurated nine projects, including a convention centre built at a cost of Rs 61.79 crore, under the Smart Cities Mission in Thanjavur city. The inaugurated projects include the omni bus stand built at Rs 10.46 crore, 14 corporation schools renovated as smart schools at a cost of Rs 7.32 crore, a 3-MW solar power plant set up at Rs 15.69 crore and the redeveloped Gandhiji shopping complex on Gandhiji Road at a cost of Rs 15.61 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone for the official residential quarters for Thanjavur city corporation commissioner at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

Surprise inspection at women honorarium camp

Thanjavur: Chief Minister MK Stalin held a surprise inspection at a camp, held for registration of applications for the Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium scheme for women, at Manayeripatti in Budalur taluk of the district on Thursday. He paid the visit en route to Thanjavur to inaugurate projects completed there under Smart Cities Mission. The CM interacted with the women who were waiting for registration and asked whether the officials were helpful in explaining the process. He also held enquiries on the number of registrations done in a day and whether there were any technical glitches. Further, the chief minister instructed officials to properly maintain the register recording the details of applicants.

(With inputs from Thanjavur)

